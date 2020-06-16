By Gabriel F. Cordero

Saturday’s ESPN+ boxing card headlined by world champion Emanuel Navarrete against Uriel Lopez could be in trouble. Ciro Nucci, head of the Mexico City Boxing Commission, has not given the green light for the closed-door event to proceed. With just four days remaining, Zanfer Promotions will try to work things out with the commission. The event is already following strict safety protocols endorsed by the WBC.