The World Boxing Council has confirmed that Saturday’s bout between Dillian Whyte (25-1 18 KOs) and Oscar Rivas (26-0 18 KOs) at the O2 Arena in London will be contested for the WBC interim world heavyweight championship. The winner of the bout will become mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight world championship, currently held by Deontay Wilder.
How can there be an interim champion when the real champion defended his title only two months ago? Wilder should pull a Riddick Bowe and drop the belt in the trash can. It’s an outrage for him to pay those sanctioning fees, only for the WBC crooks to devalue his title by splintering it.