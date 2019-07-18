WBA female super welterweight world champion Hanna “La Amazona” Gabriels (20-2-1, 11 KOs) successfully defended her title with a ten round unanimous decision over previously undefeated challenger Abril Vidal (8-1, 3 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Gimnasio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica. Gabriels was in control but took some shots along the way. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

World ranked super featherweight O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (16-2, 10 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Jesus “Lightning” Bravo (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in a bout for the WBA Fedecentro title. A Foster right hand on the chin turned out Bravo’s lights at the 2:59 mark.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe-Morrison, the son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, moved to 16-0 with 16 KOs with a sixth round TKO over Pedro Martinez (10-2, 4 KOs). The bout was abruptly waved off after a body shot at :50.

Super welterweight Abram Martinez (7-0, 5 KOs) outscored Jorge Mendez (4-5-1, 3 KOs) over six by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 58-56.