Saturday, July 20 friends and family will gather at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia to bid farewell to boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker. The viewing will be open to the public between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with for fans to come and pay their respects to the Olympic Gold Medalist, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee, four weight class world champion and former pound-for-pound king.

What: Public Viewing Services for Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker When: Saturday, July 20, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET Funeral Services to Follow Where: Scope Arena 201 East Brambleton Avenue Norfolk, Virginia 757-664-6464