Saturday, July 20 friends and family will gather at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia to bid farewell to boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker. The viewing will be open to the public between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with for fans to come and pay their respects to the Olympic Gold Medalist, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee, four weight class world champion and former pound-for-pound king.
|
1st, and most important, I want to extend my full condolences to Pernell’s family and those closest to him. He was a remarkable man, and may he R.I.P.
2nd, I think it is disgusting that the media and police are giving his murderer a free pass. I need a FULL & EXTENSIVE investigation into this. A motorist is responsible. KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD @ ALL TIMES. Unless Pernell purposely tried to kill himself, which we all know was not the case, the driver had the OBLIGATION to keep his eyes on the road.
The minimum punishment should be involuntary manslaughter. No less than 5 years in state prison.
Not to upset others, but I have a feeling the driver might have been an illegal, and the crooked politicians of The Liberal Commonwealth of VA will do whatever they can to protect their crooked blue status. I think we all need to demand an investigation.
#PernellsLifeMattered #SweePeasLifeMattered