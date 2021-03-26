Alexander Povetkin 228.25 vs. Dillian Whyte 247.25
(WBC interim heavyweight title)
Fabio Wardley 232.5 vs. Eric Molina 251
Ted Cheeseman 153.75 vs. James Metcalf 154
Campbell Hatton 137 vs. Jesus Ruiz 136.5
Chris Kongo 146.75 vs. Michael McKinson 146.25
Erik Pfeifer 246 vs. Nick Webb 262
Youssef Khoumari 130 vs. Kane Baker 128.5
Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN (US), PPV (UK)
They both look good at their weights, Povetkin by stoppage…
Yes, I agree, Povetkin will step up his output even higher this time since he knows his do’s and don’ts against Whyte. Personally, I feel Whyte may even be a tad spooked by that uppercut and even be on the defensive in the first half of the fight.
I
Am going on the assumption that Whyte learned from the last fight…… I am picking Whyte ( a fan of neither by the way ) for the win.
As Larry Merchant said “theater of the unexpected.” Anything is possible
Whyte revenges and gets busted after for eating delicious boar meat.
From south of the border??? I think so too.
Povetkin could easily make bridgerweight.
Packy East: Interesting.
Will be interesting to see if Bridgerweight sticks. IMO, there are already too many weight divisions/champions in the sport, so I’m not a big proponent of adding to that problem. However, there is probably as good an argument for Bridgerweight as there is for some of the other weight classes out there. Heavyweights have certainly evolved since the creation of the division. 6’5″ 250-plus is the norm now. Pretty sure the Cruiserweight division faced the same kind of scrutiny by boxing fans when that was created. Whether Bridgerweight is necessary is obviously debatable. Wilder weighed in at under 220 for several of his fights, yet was able to win a Heavyweight title. Can’t imagine Mike Tyson or Ali competing in anything other than the Heavyweight division if they were in their primes today. Whatever they decide to do, no choice but to go with the flow. I doubt the sanctioning bodies will pass up the opportunity to collect more sanctioning fees.
But why a bridgewater? Why not go heavyweight and super heavyweight?
@Whetto I agree with you about the naming of the division for sure….or maybe Heavyweight and Jr. Heavyweight, or something like that. I’m getting the feeling that the other sanctioning bodies will follow suit and create this new division, whatever they want to call it…
I don’t think it’s a bad idea but bridgewater…I don’t know. But then Sulaiman is the one behind this.
Same thoughts here. I would make a small change. Make the weight limit 230, and keep the heavyweight name. Make the ones over 230 compete in the super heavyweight division.
Povetkin by ko again the fury fight was not a fluke it was a power of the Russian
Recon the long 12 rounder against Hunter really did Povetkin good, made him sharp for the first Whyte fight, but will he be sharp in this fight again though? He is old and get wobbled easy now and gets tired earlier in the fight. But he still has that timing and that punch.
Fabio Wardley is an interesting prospect. Molina will be a decent test for him.
Interesting Povetkin is up 4 pounds after his COVID bout…it was reported he lost a bit of weight during his recuperation…not unusual. Just wondering how “conditioned” he is for this fight…normally a big strength of his. On the other hand Whyte has lost 5 pounds and looks good for it. 50/50 for me but I’m going Povetkin by close decision.