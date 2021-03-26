Whyte outweighs Povetkin by 19 pounds Alexander Povetkin 228.25 vs. Dillian Whyte 247.25

(WBC interim heavyweight title) Fabio Wardley 232.5 vs. Eric Molina 251

Ted Cheeseman 153.75 vs. James Metcalf 154

Campbell Hatton 137 vs. Jesus Ruiz 136.5

Chris Kongo 146.75 vs. Michael McKinson 146.25

Erik Pfeifer 246 vs. Nick Webb 262

Youssef Khoumari 130 vs. Kane Baker 128.5 Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN (US), PPV (UK) Canelo-Saunders: 40,000 tix sold during pre-sale Weights from London

