All remaining tickets went on general sale today for the unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, live worldwide on DAZN, after the event broke SeatGeek.com’s pre-sale record. Over 40,000 tickets were sold in the pre-sale period, smashing the previous record for the best performing pre-sale sales for the mobile ticket platform, and the scramble for the remaining tickets began at 10am CT today (11am ET) when the rest of the tickets were released on general sale.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I know eventually we’d have to get back to normal after the pandemic, but I don’t think it’s quiet over just yet.
True, variant strains of the virus have been noted in certain sections of the world. Where I work, our COVID numbers have dropped, but we are still seeing critical COVID patients on life support. Some patients have passed as well from complications. I have seen more death in medicine last 1.5 years than in the other 26.5 years of my medical background. Yes, I am ready to move on and get this over with more than most folks.