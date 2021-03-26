All remaining tickets went on general sale today for the unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, live worldwide on DAZN, after the event broke SeatGeek.com’s pre-sale record. Over 40,000 tickets were sold in the pre-sale period, smashing the previous record for the best performing pre-sale sales for the mobile ticket platform, and the scramble for the remaining tickets began at 10am CT today (11am ET) when the rest of the tickets were released on general sale.