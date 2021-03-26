March 26, 2021
Boxing News

“Real Big Baby” opponent named

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs), who knocked out five opponents inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, returns to action April 10 against Jeremiah “The Bullfrog” Karpency (16-2-1, 6 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight or six rounds from Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anderson-Karpency is among the undercard contests streaming live on ESPN+ preceding the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title main event featuring Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov, and the 10-round heavyweight co-feature between Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard on ESPN.

In other undercard fights…

2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada (17-3, 11 KOs) 8 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Albert Bell (17-0, 5 KOs) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (20-4, 6 KOs)
8 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Waldo Cortes (6-3, 3 KOs)
4 Rounds, Heavyweight

Troy Isley (1-0) vs. LaQuan Evans (4-1, 2 KOs)
4 Rounds, Middleweight

Duke Ragan (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Charles Clark (3-6-1, 1 KO)
6 Rounds, Featherweight

Trey Lippe Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. TBA
8 Rounds, Heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jayvone Dafney (2-2, 2 KOs)
4 Rounds, Heavyweight

>