March 26, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back on Estrella TV

Boxing is back on the Estrella TV network with a monthly “Boxeo EstrellaTV” telecast. The first installment launches tonight at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The two-hour broadcast from the Fit Center in Mexico City will be a WBC FECARBOX Latino flyweight title fight between Adrian “Gato” Curiel (17-3, 5 KOs) and Cristian “El Chicharito” González (13-1, 5 KOs).

“Boxeo EstrellaTV” will air monthly on the last Friday night through the end of 2021. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr.

