After receiving the input of all involved parties and considering their respective positions, the WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously in favor of a WBC Super Fly Tournament, which will provide the necessary structure for the super flyweight division and give boxing fans around the world a series of great upcoming bouts.

The WBC has received the requests, which are:

1. WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco Estrada has requested to be designated franchise boxer of the division.

2. The division’s mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has requested to fight for the WBC world title in light of the fact that he stepped aside, to allow the Estrada vs Gonzalez recent rematch.

Furthermore, there is worldwide public demand for the third Estrada vs Gonzalez fight. Their recent bout is already being considered as the fight of the year so far, with 2,529 thrown punches and 0 clinches.

The super fly tournament concept created by promoter Tom Loeffler has produced great fights involving the four fighters, who will take part in the WBC super fly super tournament.

– Carlos Cuadras defeated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and then lost a very close split decisions against Gonzalez and Estrada.

– Srisaket Sor Rungvisai lost to Cuadras, defeated Gonzalez twice, and won and lost against Estrada.

– Gonzalez lost to Srisaket twice, defeated Cuadras, and won and lost a split decision against Estrada; Estrada lost to Gonzalez and Srisaket, and has defeated Srisaket, Cuadras and Gonzalez in a row.

In order to properly administer the super flyweight division, and to address the requests to the WBC, as set forth above, the WBC Board of Governors considered and voted in favor of the WBC Super Fly Super Tournament as an overall resolution of the division’s status. The tournament will proceed as set forth immediately below.

1. Juan Francisco Estrada shall be designated WBC franchise boxer.

2. The Estrada v. Gonzalez III rematch has been approved.

3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shall fight Carlos Cuadras for the WBC super flyweight world championship.

4. The winners of Estrada v. Gonzalez and Srisaket v. Cuadras fights shall fight each other to determine the sole WBC world champion of the super flyweight division.