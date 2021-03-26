IBF world flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane (39-2, 28 KOs) will defend against Sunny Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) at Copper Box Arena in London on Friday April 30, live on ESPN+ and BT Sport. Edwards’ title tilt against Mthalane will represent the first fight of a new long-term agreement with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Olympian Michael Conlan (14-0, 8 KOs) provides the chief support as he takes his first fight at super bantamweight against Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KOs).