WBO #1 Parker TKOs Alexander in two Unbeaten WBO #1 super middleweight Zach Parker (20-0, 14 KOs) easily defended his WBO International title via second round TKO against Vaughn Alexander (15-5, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Parker dropped Alexander twice. St. Louis native Alexander covered up to avoid Parker’s follow-up attack and Parker got a referee’s stoppage due to Alexander not throwing any punches back. Time was 1:39. Fujita makes a successful pro debut Mthalane to defend IBF title April 30

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

