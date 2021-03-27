By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Ten-time national amateur champ Kenji Fujita, 125.75, successfully made a professional debut as he halted Motosuke Kimura (3-6-2, 1 KO), 125.25, with the referee’s intervention at 2:38 of the sixth and final round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Fujita, who had compiled a good amateur mark of 153-21, 40 stoppages, failed to represent Japan in the next Olympic Games here, and made up his mind to enter the paid ranks from Teiken Gym. Maintaining the initiative from the outset, Kenji floored the switch-hitting opponent in round four and accelerated his attack to have the ref call a halt in the fatal sixth. Kenji, 27, comes from a fighting family with his elder brother Kazunori having been interim OPBF titlist under his late father Kazuhiko’s karate gym. Fujita looks bright and promising.

In the main event, unbeaten Gonte Lee (3-0-1, 1 KO), 140, won a unanimous decision (78-74 twice, 79-73) over JBC#18 Asao Ishiwaki (8-4-1, 6 KOs), 140, over eight. Lee, a tall southpaw speedster, had scored sixty-two consecutive wins in his 102-10 mark when amateur. Lee will also have a bright future.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

Attendance: 502 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

