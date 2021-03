Weights from Argentina Alberto Palmetta 141.8 vs. José Herrera 141.5

(WBA international welterweight title)

Alberto Melián 122.6 vs. Frency Fortunato Saya 124

(WBA intercontinental featherweight title)

Mirco Cuello 117.6 vs. Héctor Gusmán 118

Jazmín Villarino 111.3 vs. Roxana Bermúdez 111.3

José Ibarra 126.3 vs. Rodrigo Chávez 122.9 Venue: Club Atlético, Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Promoter: Payne Boxing

