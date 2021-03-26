Topping Night 2 of Queensberry Boxing’s consecutive nights at the Copper Box Arena in London are super middleweights Willy Hutchinson (13-0, 9 KOs) and Lennox Clarke (19-1-1, 7 KOs) fighting for the vacant British and Commonwealth titles.

Willy Hutchinson 167.75 vs. Lennox Clarke 168

Louie Lynn 125.25 vs. Sebastian Perez 124.5

Nathan Gorman 272 vs. Pavel Sour 232

Mark Chamberlain 138.5 vs. Jordan Ellison 138

Eithan James 142.5 vs. Clayton Bricknell 140.25

Umar Khan 126.5 vs. Levi Dunn 124.5

Stephen Adentan 205.75 vs. Andrius Ruzas 200.75

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: BT Sport