Conwell-Golub clash April 8 The next installment of Ring City will be April 8. In the main event, unbeaten super welterweight Charles Conwell (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Ivan “The Volk” Golub (19-1, 15 KOs). The bout will take place at a site TBA on the East Coast. Weights from Miami Serrano KOs Bermudez in nine

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

