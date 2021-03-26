Seven-division world champion and women’s pound-for-pound best Amanda Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over three-division champion Daniela Bermudez (29-4-3, 10 KOs) to retain her WBC and WBO featherweight titles on Thursday night at the Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Serrano landed sharp, clean punches catching the very tough Bermudez walking in, and put Bermudez down for the count with body shots in round nine. Time was 1:33. Serrano was up 80-72 3x on the scorecards entering the ninth round.

Serrano’s manager/trainer Jordan Maldonado was booted from ringside in round seven for berating the referee.

Identical super bantamweight twin brothers featured in the support bouts.

Eduardo “El Explosivo” Baez (19-1-2, 6 KOs) scored a convincing eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Abimael “Manos de Piedra” Ortiz (8-1-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Carlos “Purin” Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) impressively stopped Leonardo “Leon” Baez (18-4, 9 KOs) in round four. Caraballo dropped Baez in round two and punished him until the Baez corner threw in the towel.