By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte claims he dropped WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury several times in sparring sessions. “Well, me and Tyson Fury sparred, and I bashed him about and I dropped him on multiple occasions,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “It’s as simple as that. You know, he wants to sit around, talking this and saying that. But if I’m such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me? He said before beating Wilder, ‘When I beat Wilder, I’m gonna give Dillian Whyte his title shot after beating Wilder.’ He just talks rubbish. I’m just sick and tired.”