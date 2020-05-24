By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 53, is looking forward to his ring comeback to help the homeless and the drug-addicted. “I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life,” Tyson told the Young Money Radio Show. “God has been merciful to me man. I’m gonna get on with it, I’m looking good. Yo Wayne, I’m 230 [lbs] right now! Man I’m just getting ready you know, I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event! I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did.”