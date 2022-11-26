Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) went into the lion’s den and almost defeated former world title challenger Dillian Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs), losing by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at Wembley Arena in London. Neither fighter was really ever in control. Scores were 115-115, 116-112, 116-112 for the local fighter.

After the bout, Whyte stated that he could have been a bit more active and thrown more big shots, but coming off a loss and with a new coach in Buddy McGirt, he said he was just listening to his coach. Franklin stated that he felt he was robbed in the fight.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Nathan Gorman (19-2, 13 KOs) in a bout for the vacant British title. Wardley dropped Gorman twice in round two, but Gorman survived the round. Wardley dropped Gorman again in round three and Gorman’s corner threw in the towel moments later. Time was 2:33.

2020 Olympic silver medalist Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) shut out Christian Nicolas Andino (16-6-2, 2 KOs) over six rounds in a welterweight bout. Score was 60-54.

Other Results:

Sandy Ryan W10 Anahi Sanchez (female super lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke TKO2 Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)

Mark Dickinson W6 Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)

George Liddard TKO2 Nikola Matic (middleweight)

Thomas Carty TKO5 Pavlo Krolenko (heavyweight)