By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Amado ‘El Malvado’ Vargas (5-0, 2 KO’s) of Las Vegas, son of ring legend Fernando Vargas was in action, going four rounds with Osmar Olmos Hernandez (1-2) in a featherweight bout. Vargas dropped Hernandez in the opening round and continued to attack. Displaying his aggression throughout the fight, Vargas fought like his father showing offense, heart, and toughness in route to a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the bout 39-35, 38-36, and 38-36.

Super featherweight Austin Brooks (9-0, 3 KO’s) of La Mesa, California stopped Jesus Roman (8-6, 3 KO’s) in three. Brooks floored Roman near the end of the third as the referee Jerry Cantu waived the bout at 2:03 of the third round.

Middleweight Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KO’s) of Los Angeles made quick work of Luis Vera from Argentina. Priest finished off Vera at 1:45 of the first round.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California Jacob MaCalolooy (4-0, 3 KO’s) of San Diego scored a second-round knockout over Terrance Jarmon (3-2, 1 KO). MaCalolooy knocked down Jarmon as the referee reached a ten count at 1:02 of the second round.

