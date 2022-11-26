In a clash for the WBO interim super middleweight title, John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) couldn’t continue after four rounds citing an injured right hand on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. Sudden end to a close fight to that point. Ryder is now in line for a shot at undisputed 168lb champion Canelo Alvarez.
WBC #12 middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) won by second round TKO over River Wilson-Bent (13-2-1, 6 KOs) in a bout for the WBC silver title. Sheeraz simply overpowered Wilson-Bent from the get-go and blasted Wilson-Bent to the canvas to end it at 2:55 of round two.
In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, KO artist Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) successfully defended his WBC International silver title against Calvin McCord 12-0, 2 KOs) via fourth round KO. Noakes finished McCord with four knockdowns in round four. Time was 2:14.
Unbeaten super lightweight Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Emmanuel Mungandjela (16-4-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds to win the vacant WBC International title. Scores were 99-89, 99-90, 96-92.
Unbeaten super bantamweight Dennis McCann (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Joe Ham 17-4, 6 KOs) in round eight.
Whyte getting brutally k.o.’ed in the 6th!
I think that’s the most cowardly quit I’ve ever seen. With a title at stake?! And a Canelo payday?!! All the fighters that fight with hand injuries, sometimes both hands, refusing to quit, finding ways to win…and Parker gets hit a couple of times and decides his hand’s too sore. Just goes to show, you can train technique, but you can’t train courage.
Good for Ryder. He’s paid his dues and deserves the big payday and opportunity I’m expecting he’ll get in May against Canelo.
Ryder vs Canelo is a good fight. Good style matchup. Ryder is a short compact fighter who won’t have to find Canelo Not a huge puncher but it makes for action.Good fight for Canelo before he goes on to get his ass kicked by Benevidez
Yes, Ryder is the perfect comeback fight for Canelo. Parker is a disappointment. Hand injury is serious, painful, etc. but expect champions to find a way. Many examples of fighters struggling through.