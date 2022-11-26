In a clash for the WBO interim super middleweight title, John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) couldn’t continue after four rounds citing an injured right hand on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. Sudden end to a close fight to that point. Ryder is now in line for a shot at undisputed 168lb champion Canelo Alvarez.

WBC #12 middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) won by second round TKO over River Wilson-Bent (13-2-1, 6 KOs) in a bout for the WBC silver title. Sheeraz simply overpowered Wilson-Bent from the get-go and blasted Wilson-Bent to the canvas to end it at 2:55 of round two.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, KO artist Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) successfully defended his WBC International silver title against Calvin McCord 12-0, 2 KOs) via fourth round KO. Noakes finished McCord with four knockdowns in round four. Time was 2:14.

Unbeaten super lightweight Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Emmanuel Mungandjela (16-4-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds to win the vacant WBC International title. Scores were 99-89, 99-90, 96-92.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Dennis McCann (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Joe Ham 17-4, 6 KOs) in round eight.