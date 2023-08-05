Super featherweight Jordan White (15-1, 11 KOs) annihilated previously undefeated Eridson Garcia (17-1, 11 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. An explosive counter left hook laid out Garcia. Time was 1:57.

Undefeated super welterweight Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) and Guido Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 77-75, 76-76 and 76-76.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Julian Gonzalez (11-0-1, 9 KOs) outscored Johnny Spell (8-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 78-74, 79-73.