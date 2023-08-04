August 4, 2023
Boxing News

Paul-Diaz Weights from Dallas

Jake Paul 185 vs. Nate Diaz 184.9

Amanda Serrano 124.6 vs. Heather Hardy 125.8
(undisputed female featherweight title)
Serrano Hardy
Chris Avila 170.3 vs. Jeremy Stephens 167
Ashton Sylve 134.5 vs. William Silva 134.6
Shadasia Green 166.9 vs. Olivia Curry 166.7
Alan Sanchez 147 vs. Angel Beltran 144.4
Kevin Newman II 161.8 vs. Quilisto Madera 164.9
Noel Cavazos 148.6 vs. Jose Aguayo 149.4
Luciano Ramos 140 vs. Cee Jay Hamilton 136.9

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Promoter: MVP Promotions
TV: PPV

  • Jake Paul needs to fight boxers, he will be seen as a joke until he does, if you’re going to make a career of fighting mma guys at least fight them in the octagon.

  • ok…
    but it is more interesting than
    AJ–Whyte, AJ–Franklin, Canelo–Ryder,
    Wilder–Nobody, Ruiz–Nobody, and probably
    Usyk–Dubois too

    • That’s exactly what I was thinking! I think he gets KO’d badly in this one. He looks old, unfortunately can’t put a sentence together and did I say looks OLD??!!

