Jake Paul 185 vs. Nate Diaz 184.9
Amanda Serrano 124.6 vs. Heather Hardy 125.8
(undisputed female featherweight title)
Chris Avila 170.3 vs. Jeremy Stephens 167
Ashton Sylve 134.5 vs. William Silva 134.6
Shadasia Green 166.9 vs. Olivia Curry 166.7
Alan Sanchez 147 vs. Angel Beltran 144.4
Kevin Newman II 161.8 vs. Quilisto Madera 164.9
Noel Cavazos 148.6 vs. Jose Aguayo 149.4
Luciano Ramos 140 vs. Cee Jay Hamilton 136.9
Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Promoter: MVP Promotions
TV: PPV
Jake Paul needs to fight boxers, he will be seen as a joke until he does, if you’re going to make a career of fighting mma guys at least fight them in the octagon.
ok…
but it is more interesting than
AJ–Whyte, AJ–Franklin, Canelo–Ryder,
Wilder–Nobody, Ruiz–Nobody, and probably
Usyk–Dubois too
Apparently Diaz didn’t take cardio too seriously in training.
That’s exactly what I was thinking! I think he gets KO’d badly in this one. He looks old, unfortunately can’t put a sentence together and did I say looks OLD??!!
Nate Diaz is known for his exceptional cardio in MMA.
TRUMP 2024!
Yawn.