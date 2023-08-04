Paul-Diaz Weights from Dallas Jake Paul 185 vs. Nate Diaz 184.9



Amanda Serrano 124.6 vs. Heather Hardy 125.8

(undisputed female featherweight title)



Chris Avila 170.3 vs. Jeremy Stephens 167

Ashton Sylve 134.5 vs. William Silva 134.6

Shadasia Green 166.9 vs. Olivia Curry 166.7

Alan Sanchez 147 vs. Angel Beltran 144.4

Kevin Newman II 161.8 vs. Quilisto Madera 164.9

Noel Cavazos 148.6 vs. Jose Aguayo 149.4

Luciano Ramos 140 vs. Cee Jay Hamilton 136.9 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Promoter: MVP Promotions

TV: PPV World-rated McCrory remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

