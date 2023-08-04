Undefeated WBA #4, WBC #15 super middleweight Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Steed Woodall (18-2-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night outdoors at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. McCrory got credit for a knockdown when Woodall’s glove touched the canvas in round eight. Scores were 96-93, 96-93, 98-92.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Alejandro Moya (17-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 99-92.