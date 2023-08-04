August 4, 2023
Boxing Results

World-rated McCrory remains unbeaten

Undefeated WBA #4, WBC #15 super middleweight Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Steed Woodall (18-2-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night outdoors at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. McCrory got credit for a knockdown when Woodall’s glove touched the canvas in round eight. Scores were 96-93, 96-93, 98-92.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Alejandro Moya (17-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 99-92.

Paul-Diaz Weights from Dallas
Larry Wade - Strength & Conditioning Coach for Jake Paul

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>