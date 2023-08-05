WBA #12, WBO #14 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (26-1-1, 18 KOs) defeated local fan favorite Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-6-2 16 KOs) by fourth round TKO on Friday night at the Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama. Cuevas dropped Mosquera twice in round two and also cut Mosquera over his right eye. The bout was stopped due to the cut in round four even though Mosquera had fought his way back into the fight. Time was 2:36.

WBA #8 super middleweight Uwel Hernandez (16-1, 9 KOs) knocked out Rodolfo “Poroto” Juarez (21-9, 15 KOs) in round two with a vicious left to the body to claim the vacant WBA Gold Super Middleweight title. Time was 1:48.

In a high stakes clash between world ranked light flyweight contenders, WBC #9, WBO #12 Azael “Candellila” Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) and WBO #15 Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1, 5 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 96-94 Zapata, 96-94 Villar, 95-95, Promoter Tuto Zabala Jr had hinted at the possibility of the winner challenging WBO world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez in his next defense this fall. Now what?