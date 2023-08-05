Pierce KOs Plania in three WBC #14, WBO #15 super bantamweight Elijah Pierce (18-2, 15 KOs) brutally knocked out IBF #14 Mike Plania (28-3, 15 KOs) in round three on Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. A lead left hand caught Plania on the chin and put him on his back unable to continue. Time was :53. Pierce won the inaugural WBC OTX title. Cuevas, Hernandez victorious in Panama Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

