Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol. In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.
Matchroom is looking for a new opponent for Joshua.
Figures. No one wanted to see this garbage anyways.
So many heavyweights on that card…who will step in?
No one, AJ’s manager said AJ will never fight a replacement ever again after the Ruiz fight, makes sense to me.
I guess Whyte was going all in to get a shock win and another big payday if he did. Now he may never see a big payday again.
Chisora should be it
He had been caught once before, and was banned for 2 years. I guess this might be the end?
lol his nice payday gone. Idiot.
They should keep the event on, I would suggest We Ajaba as Whytes replacement.
Good match up for both Anthony and Efe
Anthony gets an up and coming HW that maybe barely in the top 10 HW list and for Efe an opportunity to put his skill to test against a fading top HW
That actually isn’t a bad idea. Ajagba is scheduled to fight just two weeks later, so he should be in shape and he isn’t the main event on that card, so they could make it happen without ruining it. I don’t think it happens though.
Anyone who cheats is a punk.
Wow. Those first two paragraphs are pretty out there.
Please try to focus and stick to the topic, which is boxing.
Sir, this is a Wendy’s
Yes, he can share a cell with that criminal with fake hair and tan.
Always with the politics. Stick to boxing.
You are a very unhappy little person …………
Whyte is an idiot and now – with no fight – he will get no money. But wait, I’m sure he will blame this on someone or something else. Maybe the tests are race-biased? Pity about the fight because I was hoping for AJ to knock Whyte into retirement!!!
Jarrell Miller must be laughing at him
Geez, again Whyte? Dillian’s career was over anyways so the boxing emperors need to send him off into retirement with a lifetime ban for his second dirty pop. Nobody cared about this fight anyway, and it meant no significance to the heavyweight division in 2023.
Filip Hrgović would be my pick-he’s on the undercard anyway.
Please not Chisora!
That would be my choice too. It would suck for McKean, though. He’s been working for that fight. Maybe move Hrgovic up, and Chisora for McKean?
That not a bad idea at all
I’m sure AJ would be fine with that if he got to wear a helmet to protect his brain stem. The reason many fighters are afraid to fight Hrgovic is because they’ve seen too many intentional punches aimed at the base of the skull of his opponents.
wow
AJ needs to fight someone else, don’t even give Whyte the pay day.
should be easy to find another easy touch
I bet it be jeramine franklin again joshua vs franklin 2 only fought recently without too much damage