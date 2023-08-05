August 5, 2023
Boxing News

Dillian Whyte: I am completely innocent

Official Statement: I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.

I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.

This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent.

In the meantime all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.

Helenius victorious in Finland
Joshua-Whyte canceled after failed drug test

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Blah blah blah, everyone is always completely innocent. Guess he can’t use the tainted beef excuse though

    Reply

  • I hope the rest of the card is still on? I don’t give two shits about AJ vs Whyte.

    Reply

    • Tommy Morrison admitted being on steroids his whole career even though he was never caught being on steroids.

      Reply
    • >