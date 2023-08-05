Official Statement: I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.
I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.
I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.
This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent.
In the meantime all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.
And there goes one hell of a pay day.
Blah blah blah, everyone is always completely innocent. Guess he can’t use the tainted beef excuse though
Well only Mexicans can use that excuse.
I hope the rest of the card is still on? I don’t give two shits about AJ vs Whyte.
Has any fighter EVER owned up to being a drug cheat? They all vehemently deny it.
Tommy Morrison admitted being on steroids his whole career even though he was never caught being on steroids.
ya as he said the last few times he tested positive haha
VADA in 2!
Take it on the chin and move on, u tried to cheat and got busted.