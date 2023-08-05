Former heavyweight contender Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) had no problems dismissing previously unbeaten 41-year-old Mika Mielonen (6-1, 6 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at the Operastage Olavinlinna in Savonlinna, Finland. Afterward, Helenius, 39, stated “It feels great to box in Finland and I hope the next match is here as well!”
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
he could Now be in with AJ on Augus 12th 🙂
Win another fight or two in Finland. Get a call for a bigger fight, make a nice payday and call it a career.
At 41, Mika might have to think of another profession