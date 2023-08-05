Helenius victorious in Finland Former heavyweight contender Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) had no problems dismissing previously unbeaten 41-year-old Mika Mielonen (6-1, 6 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at the Operastage Olavinlinna in Savonlinna, Finland. Afterward, Helenius, 39, stated “It feels great to box in Finland and I hope the next match is here as well!” Paul-Diaz Undercard Results Dillian Whyte: I am completely innocent Like this: Like Loading...

