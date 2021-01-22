January 22, 2021
Boxing News

What about Canelo’s other draw

WBC/WBA super middleweight champion and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has a record of 54-1-2 with 36 KOs. Everyone knows about the draw with Gennady Golovkin, but what about the other draw?

That came in Canelo’s fifth fight against one Jorge Juarez in a walkout bout on June 17, 2006, in Tijuana, Mexico. There is no video of the fight.

Canelo, still 15 years old at the time, and 24-year-old local fighter Juarez, who entered with a record of 3-5 with 1 KO, battled to a four round draw. Judge Memo Ayon scored it 39-37 for Juarez, judge Juan Jose De La Mora had it 39-37 for Canelo, and judge Sandy Flores turned in 38-38.

So whatever happened to Jorge Juarez? He last fought in 2018. After the Canelo fight, he went on to compile a record of 8-27-3 with 2 KOs. He was on a 9-year, 16-fight losing streak when he hung up the gloves.

