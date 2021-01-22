By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF Public Relations Director Jeannette Salazar has advised that the 2021 IBF convention scheduled for May 4 in Lang Beach California has been canceled. Salazar said, “At this time, due to all the limitations on travel and gatherings in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we are unfortunately canceling the convention scheduled for May 4-8, 2021 in Long Beach, California.

“It was difficult to make this decision as we were looking forward to seeing you all again, and having a productive and successful convention. The current state of this health crisis regrettably does not permit this. We apologize for any inconvenience that this decision may cause. The convention in Long Beach will be rescheduled for 2022 and the dates will be shared with you as soon as everything is confirmed.

“Over the next few months, we will keep monitoring how the situation regarding the pandemic continues to develop and improve. In the event that there is improvement and we can gather safely, we will consider hosting a smaller convention in New Jersey or the surrounding states sometime in the fall. We will notify you if this becomes a possibility.”