January 22, 2021
Boxing News

“Cool Boy Steph” a slight favorite over Leo

No 50:1 favorites on this Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing card. All three world title fights look competitive with tight odds.

Challenger Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) is a slight -155 favorite to dethrone WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KOs), who is +135.

In a clash for the vacant WBA interim 122lb title Vic Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) is a narrow -165 favorite over Raeese Aleem (17-0, 11 KOs), who is +145.

The biggest betting favorite of the evening is WBA interim lightweight champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero (12-0, 10 KOs) at -470 to defeat Justin Pauldo (14-1, 7 KOs), who is +375.

