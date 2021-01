By Gabriel F. Cordero

Looks like former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KOs) will face unbeaten prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) in April. No exact date or venue yet, but word is it will air on Showtime with the IBO welterweight title on the line.

Lipinets had a draw with Custio Clayton in a bout for the IBF interim title last October. Ennis is coming off a no-decision against Chris van Heerden in December, breaking his 16-fight knockout streak.