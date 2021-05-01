By Boxing Bob Newman

Ruben Jacoby 138.2 vs. Derek Perez 140

Mikheil Bakhtidze 239.2 vs. Francois Russell 246.4

Nikita Miroshnichenko 159.6 vs. Larry Smith 160

Sergio Lopez 162.8 vs. Ray Collins 151.6

Mengistu Zarzar 172.8 vs. Patrick Pierre 170.8

Adam Vigil 189.4 vs. Carlos Encinas 185.8

Lasha Abashidze 160.6 vs. Josh Challenger 162.8

Kevin Pantoja 147.8 vs. Luis Acosta 153.6

Francisco Hernandez 162 vs. Ramiro Figueroa 162

Franco Perez Antillon 168.8 vs. Francisco Martinez 167.2

Anthony Martinez 173 vs. Alex Mann 174.6

Venue: Red Lion Hotel/Conference Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Promoters: Chichimecan Combat Sports and Entertainment, Ghost Town Gladiators Promotions and A1 PRO The Next Generation

Stream: ibtv.com