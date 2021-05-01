By Boxing Bob Newman
Ruben Jacoby 138.2 vs. Derek Perez 140
Mikheil Bakhtidze 239.2 vs. Francois Russell 246.4
Nikita Miroshnichenko 159.6 vs. Larry Smith 160
Sergio Lopez 162.8 vs. Ray Collins 151.6
Mengistu Zarzar 172.8 vs. Patrick Pierre 170.8
Adam Vigil 189.4 vs. Carlos Encinas 185.8
Lasha Abashidze 160.6 vs. Josh Challenger 162.8
Kevin Pantoja 147.8 vs. Luis Acosta 153.6
Francisco Hernandez 162 vs. Ramiro Figueroa 162
Franco Perez Antillon 168.8 vs. Francisco Martinez 167.2
Anthony Martinez 173 vs. Alex Mann 174.6
Venue: Red Lion Hotel/Conference Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Promoters: Chichimecan Combat Sports and Entertainment, Ghost Town Gladiators Promotions and A1 PRO The Next Generation
Stream: ibtv.com
Off-topic, but: ESPN had an article years back which rated the best boxer ever to come out of each of the 50 states. The guy from Wyoming, I believe, had a sub-.500 record. I believe the record was 24-25. Cannot find this article anywhere now. He fought a lot of top fighters in his day, and actually beat a few. I think he fought sometime around the 1930s-40s. Anybody have a clue who that might be? Unable to come up with anything on this….