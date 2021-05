Lara, LaManna make weight Erislandy Lara 159.4 vs. Thomas LaManna 159

(WBA middleweight title)



Eduardo Ramirez 125.4 vs. Isaac Avelar 125

(WBA interim featherweight title)



Adrian Granados 146.6 vs. Jose Luis Sanchez 146.2

Carlos Negron 235.8 vs. Scott Alexander 235

Fernando Molina 133.6 vs. Prisco Marquez 135

Anthony Garnica 125.2 vs. Jesse Bazzi 126.4 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, PBC on FOX social media Edwards dethrones Mthalane for IBF title

