Edwards dethrones Mthalane for IBF title IBF featherweight champion Moruti Mthalane (39-3, 26 KOs) dropped a twelve round unanimous decision and lost his title to elusive challenger Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) on Friday night at York Hall in London. The 38-year-old Mthalane, who has been unbeaten since 2008, had difficulty reaching Edwards, who stayed out of range and swatted him with light punches all night. Scores were 118-111, 120-108, 115-113. Bryan targets Joshua, Fury and Mike Tyson

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

