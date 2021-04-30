IBF featherweight champion Moruti Mthalane (39-3, 26 KOs) dropped a twelve round unanimous decision and lost his title to elusive challenger Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) on Friday night at York Hall in London. The 38-year-old Mthalane, who has been unbeaten since 2008, had difficulty reaching Edwards, who stayed out of range and swatted him with light punches all night. Scores were 118-111, 120-108, 115-113.
Challenger ran away from the champion all night and won.