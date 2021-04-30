WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan is chomping at the bit to take on all comers as he continues training in Florida following winning the title.

“I’m the only heavyweight champion in the United States,” said Bryan, who calls himself The Dream. “I’m the young lion and I’m hungry. Bring on Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I’ll take their belts and become the undisputed heavyweight champion. I’ll even give Iron Mike Tyson the opportunity to come back and fight me for my title.

“I’m more than ready, so let’s get it on. We are ready to go. I’ll take on Mike Tyson for a tune-up and then I’ll fight either Joshua or Fury the same night.”

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is ready to get Bryan back into the ring with his belt. “Let’s make a deal,” said King. “Trevor is ready to get back into the ring and claim the other belts.”

The 31-year-old Bryan won the regular WBA championship on Jan. 29 of this year as he stopped Bermane Stiverne in the 11th round. Bryan is 21-0 with 15 KOs.