Andy Ruiz 256 vs. Chris Arreola 228.6
Omar Figueroa Jr. 146.4 vs. Abel Ramos 146.6
Sebastian Fundora 152.75 vs. Jorge Cota 153.5
Jesus Ramos 150 vs. Javier Molina 149.25
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV
Judging by their weights it looks like both men mean business, especially Chris Arreola. I don’t remember the last time Arreola came into a fight weighing less than 230. The 23:1 odds in favor of Ruiz seems absurd to me. I could understand 5:1, 6:1, or even 10:1 in favor of Ruiz but not 23:1. This should be a darn good scrap.
So Andy is only 10/11 pounds lighter than when he fought AJ the first time. I thought he should be like Arreola under 230. No way will he ever beat a Tyson Fury or AJ ever again.
arturo
its baffling to me just how many people are so impressed by a little less obesity from Ruiz.
they cant see just how much better he can be, if he is in great shape/condition…
Ruiz beating Joshua was akin to when Rahman beat Lewis or when Brewster beat Wlad. Sometimes the much better fighter just has an awful night, and the heavies can make you pay for it. I don’t rate Ruiz anywhere near the top of the division, and the fact his camp had to trot out Chris Arreola for a fight reeks of a lack of confidence in their fighter. Arreola hasn’t been near the top of the division for a decade. With so many talented fighters trying to make fights, this is where Andy Ruiz went looking? I expect him to win tomorrow, but no way does he ever recreate himself to a title win. Based on taking this fight, my hunch is his camp is just angling to get one more big payday.
That isn’t anywhere a close comparison. Ruiz has fast hands Joshua has no answer for. The best he can do is try to stick and move. A in shape Ruiz will get him. In those fights you said were one punch shots. All those champions dominated in the rematch. Joshua didn’t even engage and Ruiz was insanely out of shape.
Let’s make it clear, Ruiz beat Joshua the first time because of his skills, not because it was a fluke. Ruiz beat himself in the rematch because he did not prepare and ate himself out of a championship. Even Ruiz at his worst Joshua couldn’t beat via knockout. So for u to say that he is not a top ten heavyweight is ridiculous. He beats the majority of the top ten heavyweights out there. Heck, he even beat Joseph Parker but was jobbed over due to fighting at Parker’s back yard.
Ruiz coming in with power
Ruiz at 256?! Rut oh Joshua. Ruiz kos Joshua at this weight easy.
That’s a career low for Arreola as far as I can tell. That’s fantastic for the age of 40. I still think he loses, but good for him!
Ruiz 256lbs thats a good start. nothing more……
i will be impressed when he enters the ring in the best shape and condition that is possible for him.
this is not it. but like i said, its a good start.
lets see what he does after he wins against this mid-level hand picked opponent who is just about at the end of his career.. does he keep training and conditioning, or does he blow up to 300lbs again?
thats what remains to be seen
Arreolas face tells you he has TAKEN many a punch, and his last fight’s record output shows he can dish them out. Combine that with some weight discipline on his part (and relative discipline on Ruiz’s) end and I expect it to be entertaining but going some rounds. Will have to watch it at a CASINO and make some $ on props. I hadn’t checked the odds on who wins outright but anything like 25 to 1 is excessive. Ruiz won’t be effective on the world stage after this if he can’t even bring it down to 250 or lower.