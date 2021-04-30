Ruiz 256, Arreola 228.6 Andy Ruiz 256 vs. Chris Arreola 228.6

Omar Figueroa Jr. 146.4 vs. Abel Ramos 146.6

Sebastian Fundora 152.75 vs. Jorge Cota 153.5

Jesus Ramos 150 vs. Javier Molina 149.25 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV Bryan targets Joshua, Fury and Mike Tyson Conlan edges Baluta, remains unbeaten

