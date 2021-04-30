Results from London Super welterweight Joshua Frankham (3-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Naeem Ali (2-67-1, 1 KO) over four 40-36. Gallen: Sharpen your pencil

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

