By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan has made an offer to former Rugby League legend Paul Gallen, who has become the biggest pay-per-view boxing attraction Down Under.

“I have been talking to Dean Lonergan, he has made me an offer, as has been reported today,” said Gallen. “Dean, sharpen your pencil mate. You want me in the ring with him, sharpen your pencil. It’s nowhere near what I will accept for the fight. You need to fix it up. You want it to happen, make it happen. Sharpen the pencil, ring me back – you’ve got my number. If you didn’t hear it from me, it’s not really happening.”