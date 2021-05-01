M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching) and Uribe Boxing (Cesar Uribe) hosted a boxing event Friday night in Tlalnepantia, Mexico. The card featured four Cuban prospects.

Cruiserweight Carlos Frometa (1-0) made his professional debut with a unanimous four round decision over Luis Enrigue Garcia of Mexico.

Middleweight Yoanki Urrutia improved his record to (2-0) with a fourth round TKO over Ramon Lopez of Venezuela.

Super flyweight Yusniel Abrahantes (1-1) earned his professional win by way of six round majority decision over Jose Eduardo Zavala of Mexico.

Lightweight Idalberto Umara (1-0, 1 KO) won his professional debut over Rodrigo Juarez of Mexico by way of first round TKO.

Abrahantes, Urrutia, and Frometa are managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching). Umara is being promoted by Leon Margules and Luis De Cubas Sr.