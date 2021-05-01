May 1, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Manchester, England

Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England:

Undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) barely retained her WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO titles against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas (9-2-1, 7 KOs). A late surge by Taylor got her to a ten round 96-94, 96-95, 96-95 win.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (2-0, 0 KOs) fought in his home city for the first time as a pro, outpointing Levi Dunn (0-5) over four. Score was 40-36.

WBA interim middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) took a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision against Marcus Morrison (23-4, 16 KOs) in a non-title affair. Eubank was in control all the way, but never really stepped on the gas. Scores were 98-92 3x.

In an upset, lightweight Jovanni “Impacto” Straffon (24-3-1, 16 KOs) demolished former world title challenger James Tennyson (28-4, 24 KOs) in the first round. Both fighters went toe-to-toe from the get-go. 9:1 underdog Straffon caught Tennyson and dropped him hard. Straffon then got the stoppage moments later with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:10. With the win, Straffon claimed the vacant IBO belt.

  • Well done Straffon! After Lara, now Straffon, Mexico is having a pretty good year for upsets.

    Reply
