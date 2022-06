Weights from Verona, NY Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman Bakhodir Jalolov 251 vs Jack Mulowayi 242



George Arias 219.5 vs Alante Green 223



Tyler Tomlin 134 vs Chann Thonson 132.5

Joe Jones 210 vs Amron Sands 282

Charles Foster vs Bo Gibbs, Jr. 172.5

O’Shae Jones 147.75 vs Sonya Dreiling 147.75

Nicolas Tejada 144.25 vs Michael Taylor 145.75 Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promoter: Lou DiBella (DiBella Entertainment)

Luke Jackson returns Saturday IBHOF Opens "Trilogy" Induction Ceremonies

