Report/Photos Boxing Bob Newman

The first time in 3 years, the hallowed grounds of the international Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, opened his doors, arms and hearts to boxers and fans from around the world. Due to the pandemic, there have been no inductions since 2019. This year the Trilogy we’ll see classes from 2020, 2021 and 2022 all enshrined together.

This is necessitated a few changes in the normally packed weekend of events. Some smaller events have been canceled like the VIP cocktail hour and the golf tournament, among others. Also due to the size 3 classes being inducted in one afternoon, That event will be moved from the Hall of Fame grounds to the events center at the nearby Turning Stone casino to accommodate families, fans and the number of fighters themselves.

The day started off with a ringside lecture by former two division world champion and Hall of famer Julian “The Hawk” Jackson. Jackson reflected on his amazing wars in the ring, training his sons John and Julius as well as recently training the son of his former foe Gerald McClellan.

Jackson was soon joined on stage by a who’s who in boxing including Miguel Cotto, Christy Martin, Regina Halmich, Antonio Tarver, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Michael Spinks and James Toney.

An emotional memorial 10 count was tolled on the bell for late heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, by his brother Michael Spinks.