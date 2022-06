Luke Jackson returns Saturday By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Former WBO featherweight challenger Luke Jackson (19-2, 8 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday against Ariel Blader (27-33-2, 11 KOs) in the main event over eight rounds at the Hobart Netball Stadium in Hobart, Tasmania. Jackson challenged WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton unsuccessfully in 2018. Thysse and Knapp to meet in a rematch Weights from Verona, NY Like this: Like Loading...

