By Ron Jackson

Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp meet in their long-awaited rematch at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night, in a clash for the ABU Africa junior middleweight title. The tournament will be shown live on Supersport Variety from 19:00 to 23:00.

Their first fight also at Emperors Palace on November 30, 2019, turned into a real slugfest until Thysse won on a knockout at 2:10 into the seventh round.

Since his victory over Knapp, Thysse (14-2-1, 12 KOs) from Germiston has scored wins over Boyd Allen (ko 3) and Toni Silvennoinen (ko 10).

The 24-year-old Knapp (13-1-1, 11 KOs) has recovered after his loss to Thysse and has won against Tristin Truter (tko 2), Simon Dladla (ko 1), Bensit Makangila (rtd 2) and Cristino Ndombassy (rtd 5).

PREDICTION

This could evolve into another slugfest with the gutsy Knapp giving his all, but can he turn the tables on Thysse who is the more controlled fighter. The odds are that Thysse could once again win inside the distance in the middle rounds.

MAIN SUPPORTING BOUT

On the same card the 28-year-old Joshua Pretorius (9-5, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of his South African and African Boxing Union heavyweight titles against the 27-year-old southpaw Chris Thompson (11-2-1, 7 KOs).

Pretorius from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal showed good form and stamina in his winning fight against defending South African heavyweight champion Juan Roux on 26 March this year at Emperors Palace.

Thompson, 27, who fights from the southpaw stance has compiled a record of 11-2-1; 7, travelled to Dar-Es-Salaam in his most recent fight according to Boxrec and fought to a majority draw against the comparative novice Shafic Kiwanuka.

The odds are that Thompson will have to lift his game against Pretorius if wants to take the titles.

UNDERCARD

Lightweight 4 rounds – Yolandi Gelderblom vs Sazisiwe Simon (womans bout)

Junior lightweight 4 rounds – Samuel Takyi (Ghana) vs Mandlenkosi Sibuso.

Welterweight 4 rounds – Keanu Koopman vs Bongani Ngqubuka

Light heavyweight 4 rounds – Gerhard Thysse vs Penitence Trust Duma

Mini-flyweight – Beaven Sibanda (Zimbabwe) vs Bandile Leopeng

The tournament is presented by Golden Gloves Promotions