By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza presented an honorary world champion’s belt to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this week in an unprecedented moment between the compatriots.

Mendoza and Maduro addressed various issues related to Venezuelan and world boxing, in addition to furthering the plan that has been initiated for the organization of boxing events as well as the development of the sport in all areas.

One of the important topics was the safety of active and former fighters. Mendoza proposed a pension plan that would ensure a benefit for boxing glories once they retire and allow their inclusion in society in various ways.

They also talked about the objective of implementing social projects to use sports as a channel for self-improvement and to help young people in their personal and professional development.

The meeting was also attended by the Venezuelan super featherweight world champion, Roger Gutiérrez and the deputy director of the WBA Championships Committee Julio Thyme.