Khongsong-Spark collide Saturday By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Former IBF, WBA 140-pound challenger Apinun Khongsong (18-1,15KO’s) of Thailand will be in action against classy Steve Spark (14-2, 13 KOs) over eight rounds in the main event at Rumours International, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. Khongsong challenged unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor unsuccessfully in 2020. Spark is best known for fighting Tim Tszyu on short notice after Michael Zerafa pulled out last July. Munguia-Kelly Final Press Conference WBA presents belt to Maduro Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.