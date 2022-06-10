Undefeated middleweight contender and former 154lb champion Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and former world title challenger Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) hosted their final press conference Thursday in advance of Saturday’s clash at Anaheim’s Honda Center in a 12-round super middleweight fight, live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

Jaime Munguia: “I am happy with my training camp. I think we are well prepared, and we will show it off this Saturday. There have been some opportunities that didn’t happen. Let’s hope that they do happen in the future. Jimmy Kelly is a great fighter, he has all my respect, but I think I will raise my hands in victory on Saturday.”

Jimmy Kelly: “At the end of the day, it’s me in the ring. I’ve been to Australia and got robbed, and I came back and beat Kanat Islam. I got an opportunity here, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m going up against one of the best, and I’m confident I will get the job done. I also want one of those Rolexes…I’m going to be fighting my ass off.”