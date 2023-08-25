Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma Jared Anderson 239.6 vs. Andriy Rudenko 244.3 Efe Ajagba 236.5 vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy 234.4 Bakhodir Jalolov 253.6 vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme 224.9 Bruce Carrington 126.7 vs. Angel Antonio Contreras 126.8

Jeremiah Milton 254.4 vs. Craig Lewis 260.4

Nico Ali Walsh 159.1 vs. Sona Akale 157.9

Abdullah Mason 134.9 vs. Cesar Villarraga 134.7

Ablaikhan Zhussupov 149.7 vs. Wiston Campos 149.8

Charly Suarez 130.6 vs. Yohan Vasquez 129.6 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

Collazo, Diagan make weight

